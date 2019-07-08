Carlson Capital LP Lifted Its Xcel Energy (XEL) Position by $17.74 Million as Valuation Rose; Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) Shareholder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Stake by $2.43 Million

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 94.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 316,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 653,315 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.72 million, up from 336,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $60.84. About 138,046 shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES DECISION ON COLORADO ENERGY PLAN THIS SUMMER; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy First Quarter 2018 Earnings Report; 05/03/2018 XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 %; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) by 24.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 127,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 403,579 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 531,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Opus Bk Irvine Calif for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $763.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.18. About 3,963 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 26.35% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable E; 23/04/2018 – Opus Bank Raises Dividend to 11c; 08/05/2018 – Opus Bank Expands Its Los Angeles Commercial Banking Team; 11/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) – HAS WON A PUBLIC TENDER AND SIGNED A 9-YEAR VEHICLE INSPECTION CONCESSION IN ARICA, CHILE; 30/05/2018 – Opus Bank Announces Expansion of Its Healthcare Banking Division; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 28/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) – HEREBY GIVES IRREVOCABLE NOTICE OF EARLY REDEMPTION OF ALL OF OUTSTANDING NOVEMBER 2018 BONDS; 05/04/2018 – Navigant Research Names Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Schneider Electric, and Opus One Solutions the Leading Microgrid; 28/05/2018 – Opus Group: Opus to redeem its senior unsecured floating rate bonds, 2013/2018, in advance of the final maturity date

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dupont Capital has 0.01% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 8,293 shares. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.18% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 43,334 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited has 433,407 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.05% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 227,500 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 0% or 412 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 664,787 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 6,730 shares. Hodges Capital Management accumulated 0.02% or 4,300 shares. Natl Bank Of Hawaii reported 5,450 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Ellington Management Grp Ltd Company reported 14,100 shares. Asset Mgmt One Company Limited holds 390,609 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. First Midwest Retail Bank Division owns 9,769 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Avista Announces Partial Settlement of Oregon Rate Case – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: BIDU, TMUS – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Add Xcel Energy (XEL) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “XEL Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Xcel Energy declares $0.405 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeco Instrs Inc Del (NASDAQ:VECO) by 388,203 shares to 838,066 shares, valued at $9.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 4.05M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Euronav Nv Antwerpen.

Analysts await Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. OPB’s profit will be $11.90M for 16.05 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Opus Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 23,500 shares to 371,838 shares, valued at $15.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 151,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 609,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

More notable recent Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Opus Bank sinks 15% after Q3 EPS misses, NIM contracts – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Opus Bank Appoints Angelee Harris EVP, General Counsel – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Opus Bank (OPB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Apple, Uber, F8 And Avengers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Opus Bank Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date – Business Wire” with publication date: December 27, 2018.