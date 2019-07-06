Carlson Capital LP Lifted Its Stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) as Market Valuation Declined; Brinks Co (BCO) Holder Deccan Value Investors LP Cut Its Position by $28.57 Million as Stock Price Rose

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 78.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 124,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 281,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.66 million, up from 157,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $119.56. About 620,785 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 18.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 380,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.23M, down from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $84.66. About 234,564 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 5.79% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $515M-$535M; 31/05/2018 – BRINK’S TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – FULL INTEGRATION AND SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ACHIEVED OVER THREE YEARS FROM DEAL, WITH MAJORITY ACHIEVED BY THE END OF SECOND YEAR; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – TRANSLATION IMPACT OF CURRENCIES OTHER THAN ARGENTINE PESO, ASSUMING CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES THROUGH 2018 END IS ESTIMATED ABOUT 2% NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS COMBINATION OF DUNBAR AND BRINK’S U.S. OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $40 MILLION TO $45 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Françoise Hardy, a French National Treasure, Is Back from the Brink; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $625M

More notable recent The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Cannabis stocks mixed as Valens GroWorks extends gains after positive analyst note – MarketWatch” on April 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brink’s Appoints Ray Shemanski as President of U.S. Business – GlobeNewswire” published on October 16, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Associated Banc Corp (ASB) – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brink’s Announces Brand Licensing Agreement with MONI Smart Security – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Strap In For Q4 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 29, 2018.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 12.16% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCO’s profit will be $39.98 million for 25.50 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 461,765 shares. Bb&T Ltd invested 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd has 0.09% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 541,490 shares. Deccan Value Investors Lp owns 9.72% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 1.70 million shares. Lazard Asset Ltd reported 0.06% stake. Stifel Fincl reported 4,248 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 7,000 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com accumulated 82,500 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 0.01% or 112,307 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.21% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 45,360 shares. Riverhead Management Llc reported 5,337 shares. Teton Advsrs Incorporated holds 5,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Synovus Financial reported 36 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $190,220 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $217,170 was bought by DOMANICO RONALD JAMES. The insider Pertz Douglas A bought 10,000 shares worth $729,250.