Carlson Capital LP Lifted Hcp (HCP) Stake By $11.16 Million; Potlatch Old (PCH)’s Sentiment Is 1.15

Potlatch Corp Old (PCH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 98 funds increased and opened new positions, while 85 sold and reduced stakes in Potlatch Corp Old. The funds in our database reported: 57.68 million shares, down from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Potlatch Corp Old in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 61 Increased: 69 New Position: 29.

Carlson Capital LP increased Hcp Inc (HCP) stake by 66.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carlson Capital LP acquired 360,089 shares as Hcp Inc (HCP)’s stock rose 6.68%. The Carlson Capital LP holds 900,089 shares with $28.17 million value, up from 540,000 last quarter. Hcp Inc now has $17.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.62. About 1.04M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 15/03/2018 – HCP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $112 MLN; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M

Carlson Capital LP decreased Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) stake by 750,910 shares to 697,000 valued at $31.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) stake by 1.42M shares and now owns 1.41 million shares. Aptiv Plc was reduced too.

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HCP adjusts guidance; shares fall 1.2% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “HCP Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HCP Inc (HCP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 176,029 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Highland Mngmt Lp reported 110,000 shares stake. Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). 24,500 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Waterfront Prns Limited Com has invested 1.6% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Oakworth Inc holds 0% or 122 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 51,702 shares. Qs Ltd stated it has 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Tudor Invest Et Al reported 7,468 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.07% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). 12.74M are owned by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Com. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 76,287 shares. The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). 27,932 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System.

Fiduciary Counselling Inc holds 14.24% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation for 87,391 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 192,800 shares or 3.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Intrepid Capital Management Inc has 3.04% invested in the company for 166,937 shares. The California-based Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors has invested 2.96% in the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 4.63 million shares.

More notable recent PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Potlatch (PCH) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Potlatch (PCH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PotlatchDeltic Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Potlatch Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust that owns and manages timberlands located in Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Wisconsin in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.52 billion. The Resource Management Division manages its timberlands, harvests timber, procures other wood fiber, sells logs and leases land for hunting and other recreational activity. It has a 29.2 P/E ratio. The Real Estate Division develops and sells land parcels, as well as invests in timberlands.