Carlson Capital LP Increases Stake in Applied Indl Technologies In (AIT); Marsh & Mclennan (MMC) Holding Has Raised by Boston Family Office Llc

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan (MMC) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 6,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,397 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.03 million, up from 174,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $99.48. About 1.06M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Pats, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 03/05/2018 – Ducks Unlimited Canada dedicates Calhoun Marsh in Shepody, N.B to proud New Brunswicker Mac Dunfield; 06/03/2018 – MMC CORPORATION-UNIT GRANTED FURTHER 30 YR CONCESSION FOR OPERATIONS OF NORTH PORT & SOUTH PORT OF PORT KLANG EFFECTIVE FROM 1 DEC 2013 TO 30 NOV 2043; 17/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Basildon ex-boxing champ Terry Marsh files appeal papers over conviction for assaulting election; 21/05/2018 – MMC SAYS PLANNED SALE OF MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING TERMINATED; 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 17/05/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN: QTRLY DIV INCREASED FROM $0.375 TO $0.415; 09/03/2018 – HYARD: BACKLOG FOR REFRIGERATION AREA IN MMC FP OVER NOK200MLN; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Applied Indl Technologies In (AIT) by 60.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 345,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52M, up from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Applied Indl Technologies In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $62.21. About 76,462 shares traded. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has declined 20.90% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIT News: 10/04/2018 – AIT Reports Full-Year Parent Earnings Results; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE $0.12 ONE-TIME TRANSACTION-RELATED EXPENSES RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF FCX PERFORMANCE; 16/04/2018 – AIT Therapeutics Names Stephen J. DiPalma as Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – LIETUVOS ENERGIJOS GAMYBA AB LNR1L.VL SAYS ELECTS MS. EGLĖ ČIUŽAITĖ AS THE CHAIRWOMAN OF THE BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference May 8; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS AIT WILL DELETE ANY ACCOUNTS CONTROLLED BY ORGANIZATIONS THAT MANIPULATE THE SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – AIT Therapeutics to Present Data from Its Inhaled Nitric Oxide Study in Patients Infected with Mycobacterium Abscessus Complex; 25/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Applied Industrial Technologies, Heritage Commerce, KLX, Ly; 12/03/2018 DoD-US Army: First class of AIT drill sergeants graduate ‘conversion’ course; 29/03/2018 – AIT Granted New Patent for Its Nitric Oxide (NO) Generator and Delivery System

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold AIT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.05 million shares or 3.09% less from 34.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) for 15,577 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 2.53M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd reported 37,228 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dupont has 0.06% invested in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Ameritas Invest reported 3,236 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York accumulated 5,984 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De has 277,472 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Clarivest Asset Lc has 0.05% invested in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 73,328 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). New York-based Pinebridge Lp has invested 0.03% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Sg Americas Limited Co owns 3,303 shares. Legal General Group Pcl has 106,914 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has 0% invested in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) for 30 shares.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 625,166 shares to 326,497 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 230,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,943 shares, and cut its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Ltd Liability reported 3,014 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Tru Communications accumulated 0% or 94 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 0.12% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 224,638 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers has invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Richard Bernstein Limited reported 57,202 shares stake. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,958 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 172,793 shares. 58,346 are held by Girard Partners Limited. Choate Inv Advsrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 7,693 shares. Mechanics Bank & Trust Trust Department reported 5,492 shares stake. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0.16% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.04% or 115,270 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management One Limited invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 5,792 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $9.10 million activity. Gilbert E Scott sold $8.09 million worth of stock.