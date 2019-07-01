Carlson Capital LP Holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Has Raised by $18.80 Million as Market Value Rose; As Tfs Finl (TFSL) Valuation Rose, Maltese Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $6.34 Million

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (TFSL) by 41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 396,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 570,000 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.39M, down from 966,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.03. About 81,806 shares traded. TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) has risen 14.32% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical TFSL News: 15/03/2018 – TFS International Propels Momentum in Clinical Trials with goBalto; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net $23.3M; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial Quarterly Earnings Reflect Surging Housing Market; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Believes Turkcell Would Have a Strong Propensity to Support TFS; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL SAYS PAUL J. HUML WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CFO; 20/04/2018 – DJ TFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFSL); 05/04/2018 – Stockhouse: CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Telferscot to Distribute Equity in Seven New Companies to TFS Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net Interest income $71.7 Million; 29/05/2018 – Mutual Holding Company for TFS Financial Corporation to Seek Member Approval for Dividend Waivers

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 175.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 123,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 194,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.59 million, up from 70,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $152.88. About 513,569 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 920,611 shares to 731,719 shares, valued at $7.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 44,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,105 shares, and cut its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 18,083 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 79,487 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0.06% or 3.06 million shares in its portfolio. California-based Jacobs Communications Ca has invested 0.46% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Synovus accumulated 1,051 shares. Hahn Ltd Llc invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Intact Inv Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Bangor State Bank invested in 0.15% or 5,088 shares. Oakworth Cap stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Assets Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 37,000 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. 2,104 are owned by At Comml Bank. Samlyn Limited Company reported 0.28% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 64 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 2,615 shares. Capital World Investors accumulated 1.22M shares.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH) by 25,043 shares to 205,130 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Provident Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:PROV) by 40,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,759 shares, and has risen its stake in National Comm Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold TFSL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 32.09 million shares or 0.31% more from 31.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited has 10,307 shares. 868 are held by American Group. Rhumbline Advisers reported 37,208 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 1,872 shares. Sei Invs has 68,261 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Com Na has invested 0% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 3,355 shares stake. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 148,320 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al owns 16,285 shares. Advisory Ntwk Lc owns 14,178 shares. First Trust Advsr LP holds 240,297 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco invested in 77,246 shares. Victory Capital Management holds 0.02% or 601,800 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 30,679 shares.

