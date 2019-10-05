Carlson Capital LP Has Upped Walmart (WMT) Position by $17.76 Million; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Valuation Declined, Monetary Management Group Has Raised Holding by $1.44 Million

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 144.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 18,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 32,065 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, up from 13,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT; 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street; 16/03/2018 – Former chairman eyes Qualcomm buyout; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s quarterly profit falls 51.5 percent; 12/03/2018 – AP Business News: BREAKING: President Trump blocks Singapore-based Broadcom’s takeover of U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm on national; 12/03/2018 – Trump issues order prohibiting Broadcom’s bid to take over Qualcomm; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid (Video); 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q Rev $4.8B-$5.6B; 12/03/2018 – President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 107.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 161,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 312,275 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.50M, up from 150,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 4.22M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 08/05/2018 – Walmart’s online grocery delivery partnerships with ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft have ended, according to two sources; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Close To $12 Billion Deal For India’s Flipkart After Earlier Amazon Chatter: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 06/03/2018 – TESCO TSCO.L SALES UP 2.7 PCT IN 12 WEEKS TO FEB. 25 – KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 06/04/2018 – FirstPost: Walmart wants to control Flipkart and India’s e-commerce market; US retail giant completes due diligence for; 04/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Flipkart yet to finalize stake sale deal with Walmart – sources – The Edge Markets; 09/05/2018 – South Africa’s Naspers sells Flipkart stake to Walmart for $2.2 bln; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Under Shareholders Agreement, Two Directors Will Be Appointed by Certain Minority Shareholders, One Director Will Be Founder –Filing; 19/03/2018 – New York Metro Superlawyer Lynda J. Grant Investigates Walmart for Securities Fraud

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset holds 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 4,050 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 729,066 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 532,753 are owned by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc. Coastline Tru invested in 34,575 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company has 15,052 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs reported 15,867 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 58,854 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Colrain Capital Ltd stated it has 4.94% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 59,975 were reported by Rh Dinel Invest Counsel. Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated reported 3,073 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nokota Management Lp owns 56,776 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited holds 21,493 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Fragasso Group Incorporated holds 0.08% or 5,093 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory accumulated 75,664 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 853,182 shares.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $260.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,405 shares to 9,440 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,866 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $6.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) by 288,194 shares to 858,971 shares, valued at $31.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 1.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,973 shares, and cut its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 571,373 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Armstrong Henry H has invested 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Boltwood Cap Management owns 14,276 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.76% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Geode Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 19.75 million shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 2,820 shares. Middleton & Ma holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 3,205 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 233,699 shares. Cognios Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 38,394 shares. Eaton Vance reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, Texas-based fund reported 212 shares. Frontier Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 239,206 shares. Texas-based Beck Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.63% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 4,989 are held by Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 55,351 shares.

