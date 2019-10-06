Carlson Capital LP Has Upped Its Stake in Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) by $16.05 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined While Holowesko Partners LTD Has Decreased by $31.90 Million Its Position

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 114.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 145,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 273,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.06M, up from 127,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $139.76. About 152,910 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 05/03/2018 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Doubles Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Intention to Distribute at Least 50 Percent of; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Adj EPS $1.19; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corp and Fujimi Inc Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cabot, lfis are said in talks to buy Italy debt collector FBS – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Expects FY18 GAAP Gross Profit Margin 51%-53%; 08/03/2018 – CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 419,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 1.57M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.65M, down from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY HYDROCRACKER OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 03/05/2018 – Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT AFFIRMS OFFICE AUTHORITY TO INVESTIGATE XOM; 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.80 billion for 18.95 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 278,000 shares to 306,500 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 673,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.71% or 38,098 shares in its portfolio. Glenview National Bank & Trust Tru Dept invested in 76,518 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Llc owns 118,339 shares. Moreover, City Tru Fl has 1.74% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.71% or 69,883 shares. 19,104 were reported by Conestoga Cap Advisors. Sei Invests has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dean Invest Assocs Llc owns 127,456 shares. First Republic Invest has invested 0.6% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Corporation Dc invested in 243,731 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Thomasville National Bank & Trust reported 0.87% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 10.61M shares. Utd Fire Gru holds 40,000 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Annex Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,667 shares.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $6.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 66,551 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 60,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,568 shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.