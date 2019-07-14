Carlson Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Oasis Pete New (OAS) Stake; Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Has 1.24 Sentiment

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 261 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 210 decreased and sold holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 92.99 million shares, down from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 1 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 165 Increased: 188 New Position: 73.

Carlson Capital LP decreased Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) stake by 25.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carlson Capital LP sold 416,300 shares as Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS)’s stock declined 6.47%. The Carlson Capital LP holds 1.21M shares with $7.32M value, down from 1.63 million last quarter. Oasis Pete Inc New now has $1.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 10.16 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 53.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.90% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.72 EPS, down 7.53% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.86 per share. BR’s profit will be $199.75 million for 19.24 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.18% EPS growth.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc holds 7.78% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for 509,568 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc Ca owns 171,333 shares or 3.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alta Capital Management Llc has 2.67% invested in the company for 436,821 shares. The Tennessee-based Southernsun Asset Management Llc has invested 2.65% in the stock. Hilton Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 187,710 shares.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $132.37. About 510,177 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) has risen 3.98% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oslo Asset Mngmt As stated it has 6.61 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.02% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Mckinley Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware stated it has 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Virtu Limited Liability Company stated it has 15,026 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jane Street Ltd Com invested in 67,293 shares or 0% of the stock. Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc owns 1.41 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 471 were accumulated by Farmers & Merchants Investments. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.23% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) or 35.00M shares. Kessler Invest Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.22% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has 0.21% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Bluemountain Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 10.06 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. OAS’s profit will be $16.10 million for 26.50 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -350.00% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Oasis Petroleum had 13 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Jefferies. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by IFS Securities. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, January 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, June 19. The company was downgraded on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley.