Carlson Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Continental Resources (CLR) Position by $24.43 Million; As Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Berkshire Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc analyzed 5,038 shares as the company's stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 170,203 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.92 million, down from 175,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 7.35M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 64.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP analyzed 581,775 shares as the company's stock declined 15.71% . The hedge fund held 320,825 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.50 million, down from 902,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.79. About 1.79M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.51 million activity. The insider Hamm Harold bought 38,600 shares worth $1.50M.

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.9 per share. CLR’s profit will be $213.38 million for 13.50 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.39% negative EPS growth.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $6.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 30,225 shares to 437,075 shares, valued at $17.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.