Carlson Capital LP Has Raised Regions Finl New (RF) Holding By $8.53 Million; First Bancorp (FNLC)’s Sentiment Is 0.8

Carlson Capital LP increased Regions Finl Corp New (RF) stake by 37.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carlson Capital LP acquired 609,568 shares as Regions Finl Corp New (RF)'s stock rose 5.01%. The Carlson Capital LP holds 2.24 million shares with $31.64 million value, up from 1.63M last quarter. Regions Finl Corp New now has $13.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.68. About 8.16 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500.

First Bancorp Inc (FNLC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 16 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 20 reduced and sold their positions in First Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 3.49 million shares, down from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding First Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 18 Increased: 11 New Position: 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Group Incorporated Asset (Operating As Southport Management) accumulated 20,740 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Corporation owns 213 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Company has 1.02M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) owns 57,942 shares. Aldebaran Fincl accumulated 86,106 shares. Smith Graham Investment Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 407,910 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America accumulated 2,929 shares. Welch Gru Limited Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Benjamin F Edwards & Com Inc stated it has 9,831 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 1.79M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Systematic Fincl Management LP reported 101,112 shares stake. Sabal Company owns 13,396 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 14,118 are held by First Commonwealth Finance Pa. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 189,818 shares. 1.73M were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp.

Carlson Capital LP decreased Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 417,088 shares to 170,912 valued at $13.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) stake by 230,404 shares and now owns 207,943 shares. Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Regions Financial has $19.5 highest and $17 lowest target. $17.60’s average target is 28.65% above currents $13.68 stock price. Regions Financial had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 12 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley maintained Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Raymond James. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, February 28. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Sell” rating and $17 target in Thursday, February 21 report.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4,869 activity.

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 1,017 shares traded. The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) has declined 14.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.01% the S&P500.