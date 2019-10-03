Carlson Capital LP Has Raised Its Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) Position; Servicenow (NOW) Stock Price Rose While Zevenbergen Capital Investments Lowered Stake

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) by 173.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 260,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The hedge fund held 410,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.49 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $83.68. About 501,264 shares traded or 27.60% up from the average. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q Rev $1.13B; 21/03/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor to ride SUV for India foray in 2019; 22/04/2018 – DJ Science Applications International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIC); 05/03/2018 SAIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SAIC Awarded $73 Million Task Order by SPAWAR; 23/04/2018 – SAIC Awarded $73M Task Order by SPAWAR; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS RATING TO SAIC-GMAC AUTO LOAN ABS IN CHINA:; 30/04/2018 – John F. Walsh III to Lead SAIC’s Information Technology Solutions Market Segment; 17/05/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP SAIC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications: Misstatement Not Material to Historical Financial Statements

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 23,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 345,499 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.86M, down from 368,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $246.85. About 1.73M shares traded or 3.19% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scott & Selber Inc has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bessemer Gp accumulated 838,499 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 789 shares. Weiss Multi invested 0.47% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). First Manhattan Com stated it has 325 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.1% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Td Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.14% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Lenox Wealth Management Inc owns 249 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 12,505 shares. Highland Cap Management Lp holds 5,000 shares. Exchange Cap Mngmt reported 13,424 shares. 22,209 are held by Nicholas Inv Partners L P. Polaris Greystone Finance Gp Ltd holds 0.3% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 14,085 shares. Destination Wealth Management invested in 0% or 44 shares.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $3.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 458 shares to 105,079 shares, valued at $198.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 165,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 638,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75 million for 342.85 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 2.31, from 3.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold SAIC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 43.41 million shares or 48.24% less from 83.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 128,473 shares. Mcclain Value Mngmt Lc reported 7.92% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Lumina Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) or 8,500 shares. Stevens Capital Management Lp owns 34,039 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 34,541 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Moreover, Asset Mgmt One Communications Ltd has 0.01% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 11,900 shares. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). 64,481 were reported by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.06% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). 189 are owned by Gemmer Asset Management Lc. Moreover, International Group has 0.05% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 136,364 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Sit Inv Assoc Inc reported 0.13% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Cim Investment Mangement Inc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). 7,000 are held by Jefferies Grp Inc Llc.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $6.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 281,300 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $233,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 69,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390,000 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).