Carlson Capital LP Has Lifted Synaptics (SYNA) Position by $9.61 Million; Share Price Declined; Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Increased Centurylink (CTL) Stake

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 31.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 32,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 135,687 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 103,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 4.56M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 90.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 246,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The hedge fund held 518,255 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.60M, up from 271,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 137,522 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Synaptics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYNA); 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q NET REV. $394.0M, EST. $401.8M; 21/03/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Vivo X21 UD Smartphones; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Loss/Shr 40c; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys New 2.8% Position in Synaptics; 14/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) by 1.57M shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 133,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,690 shares, and cut its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Llc has invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Smith Graham And Company Advsr LP holds 1.24% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) or 283,415 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc), New York-based fund reported 1,761 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 96,939 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc has invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Moreover, Bancorp Of Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv reported 225,158 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 36,453 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 212,455 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 16,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 7,284 shares or 0% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 10,000 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. The insider Chilton Kevin P. bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608. 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel on Wednesday, March 6. 37,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $404,250 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 9,050 shares to 100,523 shares, valued at $11.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Disp Svcs Inc Del by 17,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,745 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).