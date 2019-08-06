Carlson Capital LP Has Increased Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Holding; Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)’s Sentiment Is 0.86

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 579 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 675 decreased and sold their stakes in Wells Fargo & Company. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 3.29 billion shares, down from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Wells Fargo & Company in top ten positions decreased from 91 to 77 for a decrease of 14. Sold All: 54 Reduced: 621 Increased: 455 New Position: 124.

Carlson Capital LP increased Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) stake by 5.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carlson Capital LP acquired 11,133 shares as Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB)’s stock rose 6.87%. The Carlson Capital LP holds 197,741 shares with $15.99M value, up from 186,608 last quarter. Silicon Laboratories Inc now has $4.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $102.82. About 202,817 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silicon Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLAB); 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 24/04/2018 – EPC Introduces 350 V eGaN® Power Transistor − 20 Times Smaller Than Comparable Silicon; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 76C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold SLAB shares while 66 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 57.49% more from 40.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% or 7,591 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 45,097 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Utd Ser Automobile Association has 29,372 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Aqr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 61,257 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 10,197 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 1,756 shares. Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 78,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pier Cap Lc holds 1.15% or 91,666 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Hbk Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 12,668 shares. Nomura Holdg Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Stephens Ar has invested 0% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 66,444 shares.

Carlson Capital LP decreased Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) stake by 44,460 shares to 325,105 valued at $33.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) stake by 230,404 shares and now owns 207,943 shares. Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) was reduced too.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $87,740 activity. BOCK WILLIAM G sold $87,740 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

More notable recent Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ALGT, VAR, SLAB – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SLAB) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NXPI vs. SLAB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company has market cap of $205.75 billion. The Company’s Community Banking segment offers checking, savings, market rate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time deposits and remittances; and lines of credit, automobile floor plan lines, equity lines and loans, equipment and transportation loans, education and residential mortgage loans, and debit and credit cards. It has a 9.69 P/E ratio. This segment also provides equipment leases, real estate and other commercial financing, small business administration financing, venture capital financing, cash management, payroll services, retirement plans, merchant payment processing, and private label financing solutions, as well as purchases retail installment contracts.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “BofA’s Cathy Bessant reportedly in talks with Wells Fargo for CEO job – Charlotte Business Journal” published on July 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Daily Journal Corp holds 52.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company for 1.59 million shares. Theleme Partners Llp owns 10.33 million shares or 29.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Assets Inc has 23.22% invested in the company for 1.75 million shares. The Delaware-based Brandywine Trust Co has invested 12.67% in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 409.80 million shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.22B for 9.86 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.71% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 17.54 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – Shareholders Approve Wells Fargo Executive Compensation Plan (Video); 07/05/2018 – Allegion at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator Adds Two Early Stage Companies to Portfolio; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Rosy Results May Wilt in Weeks as Settlement Looms; 08/03/2018 – InvestmentNews: BREAKING: Wells Fargo Advisors now under investigation by Massachusetts securities regulator Galvin.…; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Risk Shake-up Continues With Departure of Four Executives; 05/04/2018 – “Wells Fargo’s substantial underperformance has created a buying opportunity,” Saul Martinez says in a note to clients; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES