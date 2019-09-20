Carlson Capital LP Has Increased Its Position in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) as Stock Value Declined; Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Maintains Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 10,487 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, up from 7,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $232.85. About 2.53M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 67.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 144,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The hedge fund held 357,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.59 million, up from 213,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.45. About 1.09M shares traded or 18.52% up from the average. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Consecutive Gain; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION BOOSTS 2018 NET SALES FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q Net $151M; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Names Fred Bohley CFO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALSN); 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q EPS $1.08; 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +10% TO +14%

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M on Wednesday, May 1.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35M and $167.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 74,480 shares to 392,260 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,250 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $6.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 98,592 shares to 692,782 shares, valued at $17.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 75,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,963 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

