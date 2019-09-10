Carlson Capital LP Has Increased Holding in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) by $9.31 Million; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Upped American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Stake

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 3,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 19,543 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.36. About 1.40M shares traded or 50.61% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 13/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY ALTON’S REGIONAL WASTEWATER; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9.6%; 14/05/2018 – American Water at Group Lunch Hosted By Eden Rock Today; 13/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – TOTAL VALUE OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $53.8 MLN; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS NEW JERSEY-AMERICAN WATER FILED TO IMPLEMENT ABOUT $75 MLN IN PROVISIONAL RATES FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER SERVICE; 08/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Its Southern Division; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Rev $761M

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 59.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 182,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 489,611 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.12M, up from 306,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74B market cap company. The stock increased 5.52% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $27.35. About 4.67 million shares traded or 41.08% up from the average. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,193 shares to 23,814 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,407 shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “New Jersey American Water Wants Customers to Know Their Water is Safe to Drink – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like American Water Works Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AWK) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Rare Spider Species Discovered at Missouri American Water Plant – Business Wire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How We Evaluate American Water Works Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWK) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct holds 8,325 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Investments has invested 2.53% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Company owns 1.78% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 30,128 shares. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo invested in 12,625 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Prtnrs Gp Inc Ag holds 5.07% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 354,493 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt invested in 1.13M shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,761 shares. Earnest Lc reported 148 shares. Hills Bancshares And Trust accumulated 0.06% or 2,313 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Moors Cabot owns 7,626 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Arga Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 26,000 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. 400 were reported by St Johns Communication Llc. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited, Ohio-based fund reported 4,342 shares. Mackenzie Fincl owns 0.05% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 188,217 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles Lp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Adage Capital Partners Group Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Reinhart Partners, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 551,501 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Llc holds 614,447 shares. 47,719 are owned by Aurora Inv Counsel. Marathon Prtn Equity Ltd Liability Co stated it has 25,000 shares. Renaissance Lc invested in 0.01% or 158,300 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Co stated it has 573,277 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 10,306 are held by Brookstone Mgmt. Hightower Advsrs Lc accumulated 0% or 5,843 shares. Advisory Svcs Network holds 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 370 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 45,474 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Inc owns 221 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cibc Ww Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 168,121 shares.

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why KAR Auction Stock Just Dropped 11% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What We Think Of KAR Auction Services, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KAR) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ADESA Launches Industry-Leading Recommendations Carousel on ADESA.com – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Nine Companies Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Ten Companies to Join S&P SmallCap 600 (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 202,200 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 359,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 712,400 shares, and cut its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO).