Carlson Capital LP Has Increased Holding in Anthem (ANTM) as Shares Declined; Netflix (NFLX) Valuation Rose While Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Trimmed Its Stake

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 370.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 43,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 55,197 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84 million, up from 11,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $305.41. About 870,919 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 434,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 363,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.66M, down from 797,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $365.99. About 5.66M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 04/04/2018 – Vanity Fair: Is Netflix About to Steal Kenya Barris from ABC?; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 19/03/2018 – `Netflix for Oil’ Setting Stage for $1 Trillion Battle Over Data; 19/04/2018 – It provides payment services to companies such as Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Michelle Monaghan to Star in Netflix Drama ‘Messiah’; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 24/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Deutsche Bank, Uber, Netflix

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $25.15 million activity. The insider Sweeney Anne M sold 7,607 shares worth $2.74M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gruss & Inc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,000 shares. Staley Advisers Inc accumulated 1,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Citigroup invested in 373,931 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 9,058 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Limited Com holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 6,800 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 50,000 shares. Girard Prtn Limited stated it has 4,015 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 287 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability stated it has 2,495 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Convergence Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 783 shares. Smith Moore And Communication reported 0.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Melvin Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 4.65% or 1.11 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84 million for 163.39 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

