Carlson Capital LP Has Decreased Stake in Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) by $1.57 Million; Prospector Partners Has Lifted Position in Patterson Companies (PDCO) by $3.58 Million

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 141.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 170,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 290,375 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.7. About 46,889 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 2.31% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – AUTHORIZED A NEW $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AND DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Cos: Frenzel Will Replace Sarena S. Lin; 29/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of May 29th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Compani; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Andrea Frohning Chief Human Resources Officer; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COS. SAYS DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CFO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCO); 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – APPOINTED DONALD J. ZURBAY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 29, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurbay Would Be Entitled to Severance Including 1.5 Times Then-Current Base Salary if Terminated Without Cause

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) by 60.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 1.57 million shares as the company’s stock rose 96.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 2.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Westport Fuel Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.79. About 22,973 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 1.95% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS. $60.1 MLN; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – ANNOUNCED MICHELE BUCHIGNANI HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE MARCH 16, 2018; 08/03/2018 Westport Fuel Systems Advances Technology Leadership and Solutions; 22/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Names Michele Buchignani to Board; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.10; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Appoints New Director; 09/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Publishes 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Results; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC- QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 13,900 shares to 45,900 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Fire Group Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,900 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp has 49,074 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc reported 30,868 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 93,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Lpl Fincl Limited Company reported 9,856 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 0.32% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 33,044 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc invested in 0.01% or 34,484 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Grp Inc Inc owns 24,538 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 0.04% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Raymond James Associate has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Phocas Fin reported 0.52% stake. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 1.20 million shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 112,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Patterson Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Down 17.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Patterson Companies Fourth-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, June 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “36 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/27/2019: DMPI – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Westport Fuel Systems Stock Rose 11.9% in May – The Motley Fool” on June 08, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cummins Westport Appoints Gordon Exel as President – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Favorable Price Action In Clean Energy Fuels Corp. And Westport Fuel Systems – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2018. More interesting news about Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Westport Fuel Systems Was A Darling In 2012, But Has Been A Dog Since – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Westport Fuel Systems – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 246,362 shares to 518,255 shares, valued at $20.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 300,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW).