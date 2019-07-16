Carlson Capital LP Has Decreased Position in Chevron New (CVX) by $4.12 Million as Stock Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Duquesne Family Office Upped Holding

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 33,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 210,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.87 million, down from 243,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $124.76. About 3.32M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 552,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.17M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609.87 million, up from 4.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 20.02 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: China, Earnings Anticipation Stall Stocks on Monday – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Rokuâ€™s New Highs; Beyond Meatâ€™s Partnership – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/19/2019: FRSX, ESLT, ADBE, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Survey Doesn’t Bode Well for Slack – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: A Bearish Case Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intersect Cap Limited Liability reported 71,188 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co Il invested in 4.9% or 388,721 shares. Taconic Capital Advisors LP has 153,000 shares. Moreover, Peddock Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amg Commercial Bank owns 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,523 shares. 8.10M were reported by Bessemer Grp. Lincoln Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 47,403 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Limited reported 2.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Penobscot Management holds 2.79% or 111,857 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Capital holds 1.03% or 42,853 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Management owns 2.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 228,182 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 23,114 shares. Fayez Sarofim And owns 6.28 million shares or 3.9% of their US portfolio. Moon Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,865 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt invested in 14,386 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0.51% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lodestar Counsel Limited Company Il owns 54,229 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Cortland Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 6.63% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Glenmede Tru Na holds 1.38M shares. Compton Capital Incorporated Ri reported 20,789 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mcmillion Management Incorporated invested 2.43% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,489 shares stake. Sterling Inv Mgmt holds 0.88% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 9,195 shares. Olstein Management LP accumulated 0.71% or 35,000 shares. Cypress Mgmt Llc invested 2.07% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Neville Rodie Shaw Inc accumulated 87,672 shares. Smith Asset Gp Lp accumulated 126,527 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Fdx reported 0.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division, Illinois-based fund reported 58,526 shares.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.36 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 406,264 shares to 519,305 shares, valued at $8.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 24,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

