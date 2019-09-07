Carlson Capital LP Has Decreased Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake by $9.19 Million; Stock Declined; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Holds Stake in Kinross Gold (KGC)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 1.68M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The hedge fund held 7.17 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.66 million, up from 5.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.95. About 18.06 million shares traded or 23.51% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 16/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CEO SEES `FIRE BURNING’ FOR MINERS IN AFRICA; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1,075 MLN FOR YEAR; 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – CO IS “PLEASED” TO RESOLVE MATTER RELATING TO INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS THROUGH AN AGREED-UPON CEASE AND DESIST ORDER; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Kinross Gold To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’; Otlk Stable; 26/03/2018 – U.S. REGULATOR CHARGES KINROSS GOLD WITH VIOLATING U.S. ANTI-CORRUPTION LAW – SEC; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 09/05/2018 – Kinross Reels as Two More African Nations Seek Mining Payoffs; 09/05/2018 – Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS INSURANCE BRINGS IN WORLD BANK AS MAURITANIA `PARTNER’

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 19.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 84,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 354,799 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.84 million, down from 439,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.71. About 3.30M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT IN CASH RATE; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: “REASONABLE TO EXPECT” ECONOMIC GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE STRONGER THAN LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIA HAS A LOT RESTING ON CHINA MANAGING ITS DEBT; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS INVESTMENT SHIFTING TO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, SERVICE INDUSTRIES

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.04B for 21.09 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Mngmt Gru Ltd Com stated it has 56,605 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Community Trust Inv has 1.6% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Dillon Associates reported 2.73% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 10.14M shares or 0.33% of the stock. Shellback LP holds 0.77% or 59,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.22% or 112,871 shares. Bontempo Ohly Mngmt Ltd Company has 24,584 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd invested in 0.05% or 196,569 shares. Adage Ptnrs Group Ltd Liability invested in 1.01 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 15,502 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Amer Natl Ins Tx stated it has 128,975 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. London Of Virginia invested 1.82% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 2.98M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 6,449 shares.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lowe’s rallies after earnings topper, reaffirmed FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Dow drops more than 100 points as bond-market recession indicator, trade worries worsen – CNBC” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Care About Arcosa, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ACA) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Lowe’s (LOW) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was made by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 340,296 shares to 417,043 shares, valued at $10.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) by 14,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

More notable recent Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Cheap Gold Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kinross Gold Jumps on 2nd-Quarter Earnings Beat – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kinross Gold: Time To Ring The Register – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Billion Dollar Gold Belt Found in Southern Mali – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.