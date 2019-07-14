Carlson Capital LP Has Cut Its Grainger W W (GWW) Stake as Market Value Declined; As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Valuation Rose, Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Upped by $792,986 Its Stake

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 54.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 14,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 27,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 83.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 115,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 22,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81M, down from 137,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $269.2. About 452,715 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.65 earnings per share, up 6.41% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.37 per share. GWW’s profit will be $257.81M for 14.47 P/E if the $4.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.10% EPS growth.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 322,390 shares to 510,250 shares, valued at $26.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.