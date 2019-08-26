Carlson Capital LP Has Cut By $5.66 Million Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake; INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP (ITPOF) Shorts Decreased By 42.97%

INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had a decrease of 42.97% in short interest. ITPOF’s SI was 44,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 42.97% from 77,500 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 63 days are for INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)’s short sellers to cover ITPOF’s short positions. It closed at $13.68 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Carlson Capital LP decreased Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) stake by 13.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carlson Capital LP sold 145,061 shares as Applied Matls Inc (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Carlson Capital LP holds 936,858 shares with $37.16 million value, down from 1.08 million last quarter. Applied Matls Inc now has $42.86B valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.79. About 3.04M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Carlson Capital LP increased Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) stake by 182,621 shares to 489,611 valued at $25.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) stake by 8,291 shares and now owns 116,841 shares. Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.45% or 39,890 shares. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.21% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). California Public Employees Retirement System holds 2.44M shares. 19,165 are held by Scotia. Whitnell And Company invested in 5,188 shares. Counselors Inc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 2,250 were accumulated by Kings Point Capital Mngmt. Capital Fund Management owns 516,553 shares. Barnett & Co invested in 12,953 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.06% or 3.97M shares. Hillsdale Mgmt accumulated 10,630 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt reported 9,006 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited, Japan-based fund reported 460,472 shares. Barbara Oil owns 10,000 shares. First Citizens Bank & Tru Communication holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 109,610 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Applied Materials has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $49.60’s average target is 8.32% above currents $45.79 stock price. Applied Materials had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMAT in report on Friday, August 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, August 19 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 17 by UBS.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the specialty packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $799.46 million. It develops, makes, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use. It has a 21.71 P/E ratio. The firm offers taping solutions comprise hot melt carton sealing, double-coated, filament and mop, foil, flat back, duct, electronic/electrical, natural rubber carton sealing, masking, and acrylic carton sealing tapes, as well as reinforced filament and reinforced filament tapes; flexible intermediate bulk containers; membrane structure and geomembrane fabrics; stretch and shrink films; tape dispensers; fabrics; stencils; air pillows; house wraps/flashings; retail and specialty products; lumber wraps; carton sealing machines; and roof underlayment.