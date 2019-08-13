Carlson Capital LP Has Boosted Stake in Arrow Electrs (ARW) by $3.14 Million as Share Price Declined; Holder Oppenheimer Asset Management Raised Antero Res (AR) Stake

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 28.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 128,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 579,627 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12 million, up from 450,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 7.64 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 40,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 261,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.18 million, up from 221,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $67.87. About 267,066 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “The Personal Computer Industry Loses a Key Components Distributor – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “After-Hours Movers 07/15: (JBHT) (UBNK) (VKTX) Higher; (RGEN) (ARW) (EPRT) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Arrow Electronics Teams With ADLINK and Microsoft to Enable Faster Deployment of Industrial IoT Solutions – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arrow Electronics, IBM, and National Instruments Announce Wireless Industrial Asset Insights Solution – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeco Instrs Inc Del (NASDAQ:VECO) by 388,203 shares to 838,066 shares, valued at $9.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 124,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 797,649 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 25,082 shares. Diligent Ltd Liability reported 0.28% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Artisan Prns Partnership accumulated 1.23 million shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd invested in 26,405 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Verition Fund Limited Liability Com stated it has 14,657 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Smith Graham & Investment Advsr Limited Partnership reported 63,682 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc holds 0.02% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) or 32,033 shares. Pggm owns 0.03% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 88,894 shares. Korea-based Korea Investment has invested 0.01% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 11,410 shares. Moreover, Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 306,497 shares.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 7,286 shares to 35,767 shares, valued at $9.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 7,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sailingstone Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 12.29% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Moreover, Rdl Financial has 0.16% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Twin Tree LP reported 13,564 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 84,760 are held by Rwc Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,588 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 2,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 6,200 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 28,070 shares. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc reported 45,374 shares stake. 13,500 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Inc. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated reported 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Com reported 4.41M shares. 1,970 are held by Smith Asset Management Lp. Paloma Partners Management invested 0.27% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. RADY PAUL M also bought $49,689 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares. On Monday, June 10 the insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million. Another trade for 16.09 million shares valued at $99.30M was made by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. The insider Hardesty Benjamin A. bought 1,000 shares worth $6,900.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Braskem likely to pull out of West Virginia cracker plant – Pittsburgh Business Times – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Only Natural Gas Prices Can Save Southwestern Energy Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Snap Shares Are Headed Higher From Here – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Production gains power Antero Resources’ Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Antero Resources: Forced Selling Creates 100%+ Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 05, 2019.