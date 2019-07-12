Carlson Capital LP Has Boosted Stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by $3.25 Million; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Boosted Nvidia (NVDA) Stake

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 28.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 41,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 185,403 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74M, up from 144,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $90.39. About 51,039 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 35.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 6,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,689 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 17,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $169. About 2.07M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (NYSE:ABC), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) – Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Tech Breakthrough Set To Reshape Cannabis Markets – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Amy Hartwick leaves as head of comedy at ABC Studios – L.A. Biz” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “RayJay: Walgreens Could Acquire Drug Distributor AmerisourceBergen – Benzinga” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 735,097 shares to 63,400 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 15,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 812,662 shares, and cut its stake in Nordic American Tankers Limi (NYSE:NAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bp Public Ltd accumulated 63,000 shares. Da Davidson &, Montana-based fund reported 17,205 shares. Roberts Glore & Comm Incorporated Il has invested 0.13% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Creative Planning owns 194,617 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Communications Na has 9,406 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank invested in 0.15% or 3,678 shares. Shine Investment Advisory reported 0.07% stake. Dnb Asset As accumulated 62,667 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Yale Cap Corporation reported 7,520 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.23% or 1.43M shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.31% or 38.06 million shares. Trust Communications Of Vermont holds 866 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zacks Invest Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,597 shares. Lpl Ltd has invested 0.14% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).