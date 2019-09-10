Carlson Capital LP Has Boosted Its Store Cap (STOR) Holding by $1.63 Million as Valuation Rose; Service Intl (SCI) Holder Lpl Financial Has Lowered Position by $319,960

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 7,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 54,969 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, down from 62,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 908,000 shares traded or 21.39% up from the average. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 09/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – CHEN WEIDONG AND DONG XIUCHENG HAVE BEEN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS INEDS OF NINTH SESSION OF BOARD; 23/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – RECEIVED RESIGNATION LETTER FROM INDEPENDENT NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ZHANG HUAQIAO; 27/03/2018 – Service Corporation International and the Archdiocese of New Orleans Announce New Funeral Home and Cemetery; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 29/05/2018 – Service Corp Intl Announces New Bd Appointments; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – BID PRICE AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY RMB 1,227 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation and KaBOOM! Celebrate 100th Playspace; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB 42.92 BLN

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 49,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 757,802 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.39 million, up from 708,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $37.08. About 1.39 million shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corporation reported 534,809 shares stake. Vanguard Group holds 27.61M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett Com Inc has 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Guggenheim Capital Ltd invested in 128,635 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Avenir holds 9,990 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 0.03% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Phocas owns 46,648 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 852,361 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 0.04% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 2.41 million shares. Blair William Il stated it has 14,585 shares. Dearborn Prns Limited Liability holds 0.41% or 182,590 shares in its portfolio. Honeywell Int invested in 83,420 shares. Natl Asset accumulated 0.05% or 11,298 shares. 2,374 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Inc. New York-based Millennium Management Lc has invested 0.09% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR).

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 33,500 shares to 210,000 shares, valued at $25.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 124,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 797,649 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of owns 14,500 shares. Buckhead Capital Management Limited Company invested in 0.11% or 9,159 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 385,836 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 232,421 shares. 125 were reported by Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Liability. Shine Advisory Serv holds 0.01% or 688 shares. Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware has 0.05% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 7,624 shares. Southeast Asset Inc owns 53,160 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 731,256 shares. Hightower Trust Ser Lta holds 5.77% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 1.12M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Ls Invest Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). 29,896 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 326,757 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Llc reported 52,019 shares.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 909,185 shares to 4.93 million shares, valued at $49.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Analysts await Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SCI’s profit will be $69.30M for 30.70 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Service Corporation International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.15% negative EPS growth.