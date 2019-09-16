Carlson Capital LP Has Boosted By $7.06 Million Its Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Holding; Xencor Has 1.5 Sentiment

Xencor Inc (XNCR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 60 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 40 reduced and sold their stakes in Xencor Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 46.43 million shares, down from 46.61 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Xencor Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 32 Increased: 42 New Position: 18.

Carlson Capital LP increased Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) stake by 61.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carlson Capital LP acquired 392,068 shares as Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG)’s stock declined 12.00%. The Carlson Capital LP holds 1.03M shares with $18.94M value, up from 632,932 last quarter. Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda now has $1.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.95% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 1.21M shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GOLAR’S SHARE OF ANNUAL EBITDA FROM EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN POWER STATION AND FSRU IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR

Another recent and important Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xencor Inc (XNCR) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019.

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.58 earnings per share, down 1,260.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 93.33% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.85% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.39. About 80,409 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) has risen 23.34% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $2.01 billion. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. It has a 42.81 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies.

Ecor1 Capital Llc holds 9.66% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. for 2.34 million shares. First Light Asset Management Llc owns 499,344 shares or 2.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Redmile Group Llc has 1.87% invested in the company for 1.61 million shares. The Sweden-based Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab has invested 1.44% in the stock. Artal Group S.A., a Luxembourg-based fund reported 275,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Golar LNG has $2700 highest and $22 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is 77.66% above currents $13.79 stock price. Golar LNG had 3 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 21.

Carlson Capital LP decreased Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) stake by 107,122 shares to 355,611 valued at $16.91 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Axalta Coating Sys Ltd stake by 1.11M shares and now owns 402,568 shares. Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Golar LNG (GLNG) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Golar LNG (GLNG) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: A Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Golar LNG (GLNG) Shares Tank on Wider-Than-Expected Q2 Loss – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Golar LNG (GLNG) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.