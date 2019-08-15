Carlson Capital LP Decreased Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Position By $3.06 Million; LAGARDERE GROUPE SCA FGN ORDINARY SHARES (LGDDF) Shorts Down By 37.78%

LAGARDERE GROUPE SCA FGN ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) had a decrease of 37.78% in short interest. LGDDF’s SI was 5,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 37.78% from 9,000 shares previously. It closed at $25.8 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Carlson Capital LP decreased Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) stake by 17.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carlson Capital LP sold 145,700 shares as Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC)’s stock rose 26.46%. The Carlson Capital LP holds 700,900 shares with $14.81 million value, down from 846,600 last quarter. Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I now has $8.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.91. About 510,215 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Volume Surges Almost 28 Times Average; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.67; 02/05/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK ISSUES SEK500M 4-YEAR SR UNSECURED FRN; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK AG TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC); 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer hit as Fiat Chrysler eyes financing arm; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $242 million

Among 4 analysts covering Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Santander Consumer USA has $2600 highest and $23 lowest target. $24.25’s average target is -6.41% below currents $25.91 stock price. Santander Consumer USA had 10 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 22 by PiperJaffray. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 16. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Carlson Capital LP increased Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) stake by 133,968 shares to 595,951 valued at $17.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 119,624 shares and now owns 124,174 shares. Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) was raised too.

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SC’s profit will be $231.82 million for 9.67 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 0.01% or 1.16 million shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 17,815 shares. Northern Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Leuthold Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.47% or 164,699 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Llc invested 0.15% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Clearbridge Invs Lc owns 3,173 shares. Bancorp Of Hawaii has 22,870 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Monarch Prns Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 9,915 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 85,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% or 1.35 million shares in its portfolio. Maverick Cap Limited holds 268,590 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 2,255 were reported by Signaturefd Llc. Blackrock owns 5.16 million shares. Canyon Ltd Limited Liability Company has 9.70M shares.