Carlson Capital LP Decreased Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position; COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT UNSPONSOR (CFRUY) Shorts Raised By 71.1%

Carlson Capital LP decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 9.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carlson Capital LP sold 30,575 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Carlson Capital LP holds 296,495 shares with $18.80 million value, down from 327,070 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $34.62B valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $62.68. About 932,250 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING

COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT UNSPONSOR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had an increase of 71.1% in short interest. CFRUY’s SI was 411,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 71.1% from 240,500 shares previously. With 1.36 million avg volume, 0 days are for COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT UNSPONSOR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)’s short sellers to cover CFRUY’s short positions. The stock 0.07% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. It is down 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $42.63 billion. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other divisions. It has a 14.5 P/E ratio. The firm designs, makes, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91M for 14.92 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Psagot Investment House owns 7,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Srb owns 7,649 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Endurance Wealth holds 0.01% or 720 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan has 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gw Henssler Associates Limited has invested 1.09% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust reported 31,905 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 143,052 shares. Everence invested in 10,250 shares. Captrust Advsr invested in 0.17% or 73,347 shares. Seabridge Investment Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 0.16% or 7,608 shares. Choate Inv Advsrs invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Highbridge Lc accumulated 5,600 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co accumulated 0% or 2,511 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech holds 4,298 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited reported 0.12% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns has $8600 highest and $6000 lowest target. $69.86’s average target is 11.46% above currents $62.68 stock price. Cognizant Tech Solns had 12 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, May 7. UBS downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Friday, August 2. UBS has “Sell” rating and $6000 target. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of CTSH in report on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, May 3. Wedbush downgraded the shares of CTSH in report on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Monday, April 29 to “Underweight” rating.