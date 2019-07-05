Carlson Capital LP Decreased Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) Stake; Power Integrations (POWI) Has 1.01 Sentiment

Power Integrations Inc (POWI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.14, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 73 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 72 cut down and sold their positions in Power Integrations Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 25.60 million shares, down from 26.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Power Integrations Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 64 Increased: 52 New Position: 21.

Carlson Capital LP decreased Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) stake by 22.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carlson Capital LP sold 121,055 shares as Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR)’s stock declined 2.02%. The Carlson Capital LP holds 410,140 shares with $13.17M value, down from 531,195 last quarter. Healthcare Rlty Tr now has $4.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.54. About 318,837 shares traded. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has risen 14.26% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500.

Analysts await Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 38.18% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.55 per share. POWI’s profit will be $9.95 million for 58.51 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Power Integrations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 27 selling transactions for $6.01 million activity.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 2.5% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. for 315,340 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn owns 1.76 million shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1.81% invested in the company for 374,491 shares. The California-based Snyder Capital Management L P has invested 1.5% in the stock. Robecosam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 432,000 shares.

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company has market cap of $2.33 billion. The firm offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications. It has a 37.59 P/E ratio. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names.

The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $79.57. About 43,163 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) has risen 0.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.68% the S&P500.

Carlson Capital LP increased Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc stake by 302,336 shares to 1.63M valued at $31.80 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) stake by 331,334 shares and now owns 1.02M shares. Baker Hughes A Ge Co was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Healthcare Realty Trust had 5 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, January 8.

Analysts await Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. HR’s profit will be $51.69 million for 20.34 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.56% EPS growth.