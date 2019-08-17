Carlson Capital LP Decreased By $1.96 Million Its Boston Scientific (BSX) Stake; Cbre Clarion Securities Has Lowered Its Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) Position

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) stake by 60.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 412,849 shares as Crown Castle International Cor (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 264,418 shares with $33.85M value, down from 677,267 last quarter. Crown Castle International Cor now has $59.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $142.92. About 1.41M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Carlson Capital LP decreased Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) stake by 8.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carlson Capital LP sold 51,696 shares as Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)’s stock rose 16.71%. The Carlson Capital LP holds 545,604 shares with $20.94M value, down from 597,300 last quarter. Boston Scientific Corp now has $58.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 3.27M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Sales $9.75B-$9.9B; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Resolve IRS Examination of Co’s 2011-2013 Tax Years Before End of 2018; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $100 MLN IN POTENTIAL COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE INTEGRATED INTO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PORTFOLIO; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS, DUE TO AMORTIZATION AND TRANSACTION AND INTEGRATION COSTS; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE IN U.S. IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED AND GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Int`l (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crown Castle Int`l has $15000 highest and $129 lowest target. $141.50’s average target is -0.99% below currents $142.92 stock price. Crown Castle Int`l had 11 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity. 16,300 Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) shares with value of $2.08M were bought by MARTIN J LANDIS.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) stake by 13,886 shares to 53,792 valued at $6.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 10,893 shares and now owns 44,708 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa invested in 0.03% or 65,907 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ks holds 0.43% or 185,640 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Management Llc reported 849,236 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund invested in 8,262 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd accumulated 4,510 shares. Wagner Bowman invested 0.26% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 0.31% or 6.16 million shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.28% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 416,666 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.27% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1.90M shares. Comerica Bank owns 126,272 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated reported 10,067 shares stake. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Inv Advisors Inc Oh has invested 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Daiwa Group stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cim Mangement Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,403 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of The West has 0.08% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 5,196 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 114 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moors Cabot holds 0.17% or 68,538 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Riverhead Mgmt Lc owns 34,783 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.07% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership holds 135 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.02% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). South State Corporation reported 177,586 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. 8.61 million are owned by Invesco. World Investors invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Kbc Nv holds 981,252 shares. Peddock Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Third Point Ltd Llc owns 5.00M shares. 823 were reported by Cwm Ltd Liability. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

Carlson Capital LP increased Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) stake by 177,575 shares to 271,875 valued at $34.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped Sba Communications Corp New stake by 126,861 shares and now owns 192,389 shares. Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) was raised too.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33 million for 27.73 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boston Scientific Corp has $5000 highest and $43 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 10.32% above currents $42.15 stock price. Boston Scientific Corp had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Tuesday, June 18. The stock of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, April 17. Canaccord Genuity maintained Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) on Thursday, June 27 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.