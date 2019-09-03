Carlson Capital LP Cut Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Holding by $3.06 Million; Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose While Pitcairn Company Has Raised by $558,682 Its Holding

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 17.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 145,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The hedge fund held 700,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81 million, down from 846,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.6. About 901,845 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO; 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK AG TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.67; 02/05/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK ISSUES SEK500M 4-YEAR SR UNSECURED FRN; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Santander Consumer Bank AS at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 59.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 9,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 24,179 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 15,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $63.42. About 11.74M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 12 MONTHS EDGE UP TO 2.5 PCT IN MAY FROM 2.4 PERCENT – CITI/YOUGOV SURVEY; 06/03/2018 – GERSPACH: CITI NOW SEES 13% ROTCE IN 2020 FROM TAX REFORM; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 22/03/2018 – David Enrich: Breaking: Citigroup imposes restrictions on gun sales by its business customers. Scoop from @tiffkhsu; 16/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – Citi hires ex-Deutsche, HSBC banker; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SC’s profit will be $228.79M for 9.55 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.19% negative EPS growth.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 161,257 shares to 411,599 shares, valued at $47.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnh Indl N V (NYSE:CNHI) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Qs has invested 0.03% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 179,970 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.2% or 15,774 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Co reported 6,024 shares. Philadelphia Fincl Of San Francisco Limited Liability Company holds 1.41% or 397,618 shares. Jacobs Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 488,103 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 781,286 shares. Canyon Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 9.70 million shares. Fund Management, France-based fund reported 13,211 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 18,045 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 363,790 shares. Hsbc Pcl has 0% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 140,119 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech invested in 0% or 200 shares.

More notable recent Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SC Health Corporation Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Are Think About Bunge Limited (BG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Likelihood of Santander Consumer USA buyout just rose, analyst say – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Santander Consumer Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 7,885 shares to 7,151 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 12,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,252 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr (TOLZ).