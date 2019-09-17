Carlson Capital LP Cut Position in Citigroup (C) as Share Price Rose; Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Upped Its At&T Com (T) Holding by $440,814

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc bought 13,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 131,354 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40M, up from 117,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $37.31. About 33.28M shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Launch Of Vrio Corp.’s Initial Public Offering; 13/03/2018 – EX-DOJ OFFICIALS BACKED AT&T REQUEST TO PROBE WHITE HOUSE ROLE; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 27/03/2018 – FCC Ex-Commissioner Doubts U.S. Can Win AT&T-Time Warner Fight; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PREPARING FOR APRIL 30 FINAL ARGUMENTS IN TWX LAWSUIT; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Lawyers battle over evidence in AT&T-Time Warner suit; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS WASHINGTON TEAM’S VETTING FAILED; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Net $4.76B; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 86.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 670,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 101,516 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.11 million, down from 771,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $69.83. About 10.59M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, BARCLAYS, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator SFC Reprimands, Fines Citigroup Global Markets Asia for Listing Sponsor Failures; 18/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp.: Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 22/03/2018 – Citi sets restrictions on gun sales by retail clients; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAID TO APPOINT DELLA PIETRA TO RUN CITI HOLDINGS; 14/03/2018 – “There was no impact to Commercial Card services, nor was any customer data compromised,” a spokeswoman for Citigroup told CNBC; 03/05/2018 – TELADOC INC TDOC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $45; 15/05/2018 – Japan’s SoftBank to open Saudi Arabian office; 07/05/2018 – Noble Corporation plc To Participate At The 2018 Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $6.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 39,057 shares to 186,934 shares, valued at $38.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 542,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.82 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $225.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Europe Etf (IEUR) by 7,913 shares to 7,559 shares, valued at $352,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.