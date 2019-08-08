Carlson Capital LP Cut Its Stake in Range Res (RRC) by $21.37 Million; Sonata Capital Group Has Decreased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $1.50 Million

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 1.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 3.31 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.18 million, down from 5.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.42. About 12.99M shares traded or 31.29% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: to Name Mark Scucchi as Chief Financial Officer; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 11/04/2018 – Colombian Regulator Drops Penalty Against Range Resources Ltd. Consortium; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 16/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – RANGE IS ON TARGET WITH ITS $941 MLN CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: CFO Roger Manny to Retire Effective May 16; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ REV $765.5M, EST. $685.1M

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.4. About 4.53M shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Price of Prime Service by 20%; 29/05/2018 – ViaDerma Announces Increase of Amazon Sales on the Heels of U.S. Department of Commerce Trade Mission to India; 27/03/2018 – High stakes Amazon places its […]; 04/04/2018 – Aging US warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 30/05/2018 – E-commerce is growing and Amazon is growing faster – now 28% of share; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership to Offer New Fire TV Edition Smart TVs; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST; 13/04/2018 – Olorunnipa on Trump’s Amazon Attack (Audio); 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S ENABLES VOICE ORDERS OVER AMAZON’S ALEXA; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Gives Prime Discount to Medicaid Recipients, Reports Say

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 246,362 shares to 518,255 shares, valued at $20.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 187,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 498,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $624,843 activity. Scucchi Mark bought $100,344 worth of stock or 11,100 shares. FUNK JAMES M bought $97,997 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.51 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.