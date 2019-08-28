Carlson Capital LP Cut Its Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Holding by $8.13 Million; As Centurylink (CTL) Market Valuation Rose, Kwmg Upped by $718,674 Its Stake

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 46.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 184,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The hedge fund held 213,818 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, down from 398,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $42.27. About 822,816 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS INTEREST RATE MARGIN CUT ON LOAN; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS TO AMEND TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION REPORTS FRED BOHLEY AS NEXT CFO; 10/05/2018 – Allison Transmission declares quarterly dividend; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission announces Fred Bohley as next CFO; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS-ON MARCH 21 , ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPT 23, 2016 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 55.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 65,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 183,570 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 118,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 8.51M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $229,995 activity.

More notable recent Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Allison Transmission announces $500M senior notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Uber Cannibal Stocks Underperform but Continue to Buy Back Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Management invested in 281,449 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Numerixs Investment Tech owns 21,200 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 264,590 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Aperio Ltd stated it has 37,384 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus holds 0.01% or 24,300 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 17,829 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Management Lc has 0.03% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 946 shares. Icon Advisers has invested 0.04% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Johnson Fincl Gru holds 80 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs owns 7,740 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Whittier stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Alps reported 8,718 shares.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 331,334 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $21.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 17,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 459,458 shares, and has risen its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23. 37,000 shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T, worth $404,250 on Friday, May 10. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. GLENN T MICHAEL had bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600. On Tuesday, March 12 Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Bogle Management Limited Partnership De holds 1.03 million shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 2,742 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards Communications Inc invested in 1,180 shares or 0% of the stock. Gargoyle Advisor Limited Liability Company reported 0.46% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Cwm Ltd has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Td Asset Mgmt reported 821,861 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Grp has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Sei Invs stated it has 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 31,957 shares. The New York-based Rudman Errol M has invested 2.79% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). The Japan-based Nomura Asset has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Freestone Cap Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 10,815 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Clark Estates accumulated 0.37% or 200,000 shares.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Stocks That Could Benefit From the Edge Computing Revolution – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks the World’s Best Investors Are Buying Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink: Attractive Yield At 9% – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink Issues Redemption Notice for Senior Notes – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 64,669 shares to 3,447 shares, valued at $186,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 1,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,386 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).