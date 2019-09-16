Carlson Capital LP Cut Facebook (FB) Stake as Shares Rose; As Caterpillar (CAT) Valuation Declined, Wesbanco Bank Decreased Holding

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 40.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 8,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 11,924 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63M, down from 19,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $133.15. About 2.17M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 26%; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New CFO; Current CFO Halverson’s Retirement Is Effective May 4 — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 56 PCT; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Show Mining Is Booming Again in Latin America; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.25-Adj EPS $11.25

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 7,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 324,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.64 million, down from 332,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $531.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $186.22. About 7.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/03/2018 – Facebook’s privacy woes are just the tip of the iceberg, Recode’s Ed Lee told CNBC’s “On the Money”; 09/04/2018 – moneycontrol: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to meet with US lawmakers on Monday; 19/04/2018 – INDONESIA SERVES FRESH NOTICE TO FACEBOOK OVER DATA BREACH; 22/03/2018 – SECOND BRITISH POLICE OFFICER IN HOSPITAL AFTER SALISBURY SPY POISONING – MAIL NEWSPAPER; 20/03/2018 – One consequence of multi-class shares is someone gets super-majority control/ voting rights. That’s the case with Facebook and Zuck. We predict this has – and will – continue to impede company’s ability to respond to crisis it’s in right now; 21/03/2018 – The co-founder of a company Facebook bought for $19 billion told followers to delete Facebook; 26/03/2018 – Virginia AG: March 26, 2018 – Herring Demands Answers from Facebook and CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 26/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB); 21/03/2018 – AP Business News: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of; 19/04/2018 – SmallBiz Dems: Velázquez Presses Facebook on Small Business Privacy Amid Massive Breach

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Privacy Issues Wonâ€™t Be Enough to Keep Facebookâ€™s Stock From Rising – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “#CryptoCorner: Calibra CEO Defends Libra (NASDAQ: $FB) in Twitter Thread, Deutsche (NYSE: $DB) Bank Joins JPM’s (NYSE: $JPM) IIN, HTC Adds BCH Support on Blockchain Phone – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FAANG 52-Week Laggard: Facebook The One Bright Spot? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.00 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Cubed has 1.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Enterprise Fincl Service Corporation accumulated 0.22% or 5,322 shares. Peapack Gladstone accumulated 47,343 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Rockland Tru accumulated 1.32% or 69,011 shares. Howland Cap Mgmt Llc reported 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alberta Mngmt Corp owns 417,200 shares. Scott Selber holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 18,318 shares. Horizon Investment Services Ltd accumulated 15,715 shares or 2.06% of the stock. Moreover, Maple Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,352 shares. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd holds 1.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 57,000 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lpl Ltd Llc holds 0.31% or 755,068 shares in its portfolio. Gfs Lc owns 1.9% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 34,577 shares. Eaton Vance Management has invested 1.92% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). F&V Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $6.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 52,065 shares to 723,081 shares, valued at $34.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 104,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 11.52 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Altria, Apple, Caterpillar, Ford, Oracle And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market Today: Should Investors Expect More Quantitative Easing? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caterpillar shares too bearish on earnings, BAML analyst says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Advise Their Viewers On Mastercard, Caterpillar And More – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.