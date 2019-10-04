Carlson Capital LP Boosted Its Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) as Valuation Rose; Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Trimmed Its Lyon William Homes Cl A New (WLH) Stake by $2.28 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes Cl A New (WLH) by 28.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 126,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The institutional investor held 320,950 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.85M, down from 447,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Lyon William Homes Cl A New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $764.26M market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 117,407 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH)

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 44.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 487,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.38M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.22. About 2.06M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly profit more than doubles; 02/04/2018 – Financial-Technology Firm May Seek to Raise $1 Billion at Valuation of $5 Billion; 26/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Fifth Third plans 15 new branches, including one in Greater Cincinnati; 21/05/2018 – MITCH FEIGER TO BE CHAIRMAN, CEO OF FIFTH THIRD CHICAGO; 05/03/2018 SOTHERLY HOTELS – AS A PART OF DEAL, CLOSED ON NEW $57.0 MLN FIRST AND SECOND MORTGAGE WITH FIFTH THIRD BANK TO PARTIALLY FUND DEAL; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD COULD SHUT 40-50 BRANCHES IN MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 21/05/2018 – Combined Fifth Third Bancorp-MB Fincial to Have 20% Shr of Middle Market Relationships in Chicago, Ranking 2nd; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Pays Premium to Grab Bigger Share of Chicago Market; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO ACCELERATE PROGRESS TOWARDS NORTHSTAR FINANCIAL TARGETS & ALSO RAISE THEM ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Announces First Quarter 2018 Net Income to Common Shareholders of $689 Million, or $0.97 Per Diluted Share

More notable recent William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “William Lyon Homes (WLH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Canadian investor plops down $11M for massive acreage in Surprise – Phoenix Business Journal” published on November 15, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Reverie at Esencia by William Lyon Homes Brings Exciting New Ownership Opportunities to Rancho Mission Viejo – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2018. More interesting news about William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Modest upside remains after homebuilding’s YTD rally, JPM analyst says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 1.03 million shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Istar Inc Com (NYSE:STAR) by 46,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 623,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp Com (NYSE:KSS).

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 63.24% or $0.43 from last year’s $0.68 per share. WLH’s profit will be $9.46 million for 20.20 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $6.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc by 17,437 shares to 638,722 shares, valued at $19.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tribune Media Co by 531,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.01M shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $103,720 activity.