Carlson Capital LP Boosted Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Stake; Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shorts Lowered By 5.79%

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) had a decrease of 5.79% in short interest. IMO’s SI was 6.96 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.79% from 7.38 million shares previously. With 287,500 avg volume, 24 days are for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)’s short sellers to cover IMO’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.25. About 255,213 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) has declined 19.06% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS

Carlson Capital LP increased Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) stake by 41.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carlson Capital LP acquired 19,664 shares as Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB)’s stock rose 3.79%. The Carlson Capital LP holds 67,320 shares with $13.68M value, up from 47,656 last quarter. Avalonbay Cmntys Inc now has $29.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $209.06. About 638,299 shares traded or 9.72% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment is 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 33 investors sold AVB shares while 136 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 139.52 million shares or 12.33% more from 124.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Carlson Capital LP decreased Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) stake by 37,199 shares to 97,001 valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) stake by 212,518 shares and now owns 488,382 shares. Worldpay Inc was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering AvalonBay (NYSE:AVB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. AvalonBay has $22900 highest and $19400 lowest target. $219.88’s average target is 5.18% above currents $209.06 stock price. AvalonBay had 16 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, August 13. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, August 27. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 13 with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) on Friday, September 6 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Barclays Capital.