Carlisle (CSL) Market Value Rose While Johnson Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Position by $421,510; Silver Point Capital LP Decreased Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Carlisle Corporation (CSL) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 404,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.57 million, down from 407,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carlisle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 20,832 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 16.23M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08M, down from 26.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 431,332 shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nicholas Inv Partners Limited Partnership reported 355,132 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Com invested in 0.13% or 110,000 shares. Marathon Asset LP holds 1.88 million shares. Janney Capital Management Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Bridger Management Lc holds 1.38 million shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 104,561 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp reported 5.78M shares. Reilly Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Pentwater Mgmt Lp holds 350,000 shares. Moreover, Swiss Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.04 million shares. 64,500 were reported by Ulysses Mngmt Ltd Llc. Comerica Natl Bank invested in 269,058 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 598,869 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 23,337 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 479,671 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 24,490 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 517,316 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,460 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability stated it has 823,356 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Captrust Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 2,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities, New York-based fund reported 71,830 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 5,147 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.05% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Appleton Prns Ma holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 2,991 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Llc invested in 3,123 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Lc has 2,500 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 6,387 shares.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 92,443 shares to 260,517 shares, valued at $45.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Usa Minimum Volatili (USMV) by 139,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 557,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.57 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 KOCH D CHRISTIAN sold $3.63 million worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 30,255 shares. Selbach Scott C had sold 20,850 shares worth $2.50M.