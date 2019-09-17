Carlisle Cos (CSL) Stock Value Rose While Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Lowered by $980,000 Its Holding; Stock Yds Bancorp (SYBT) Position Boosted by Heartland Advisors Inc

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 177,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.90 million, down from 184,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $144.11. About 103,449 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Stock Yds Bancorp Inc (SYBT) by 72.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 102,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 244,551 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.84 million, up from 141,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Stock Yds Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.72. About 11,829 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcat Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 200,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 24,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,214 shares, and cut its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Bk Of India (SBKFF) by 79,930 shares to 795,430 shares, valued at $41.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 86,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE).