Carlisle Cos (CSL) Shares Rose While Dynamic Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding; Facebook (FB) Holder D L Carlson Investment Group Lifted Stake

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 62.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd sold 7,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The hedge fund held 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $616,000, down from 11,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $144.81. About 350,656 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 389.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 25,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 31,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, up from 6,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $5.54 during the last trading session, reaching $181.28. About 18.78 million shares traded or 32.36% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/04/2018 – FB: DISABLING THE ABILITY TO RESOLVE THE APP-SCOPED USER ID; 21/05/2018 – Facebook said it looked forward to the meeting and was happy for it to be live-streamed; 29/03/2018 – N.Y. ATTORNEY GENERAL ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS FACEBOOK “HAS EXPRESSED A DESIRE TO BE VERY COOPERATIVE” WITH STATE PROBE; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK ORDERED TO COMPLY WITH U.S. TAX INVESTIGATION; 21/03/2018 – After Days of Silence, Zuckerberg Publicly Addresses Facebook Crisis — 3rd Update; 24/05/2018 – Facebook users will soon get a notice to review their privacy settings; 20/03/2018 – FTC Probing Facebook Over Data Use by Cambridge Analytica–Update; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s security chief to leave company -NYT; 21/03/2018 – Facebook investors demand answers over data scandal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtnrs holds 0.36% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 58,225 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 225 shares stake. Colonial Tru Advsrs invested in 11,400 shares. 15,611 are held by Rice Hall James Lc. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 41 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 202,940 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.08% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 3,036 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 6,335 shares. Raymond James & Assocs accumulated 16,114 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has 389,011 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 129,473 shares. 92,989 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 694,015 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 2,000 shares. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership reported 2,204 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32 million for 15.60 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $324.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 6,540 shares to 27,332 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 4,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,278 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C).

