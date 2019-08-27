Carlisle Cos (CSL) Shareholder Veritable LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $373,930 as Stock Rose; As Intel (INTC) Share Price Declined, Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Lowered by $541,501 Its Holding

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 98.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 10,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 131 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 10,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.56. About 20.06M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY CLIENT COMPUTING GROUP REVENUE $8.2 BILLION, UP 3%; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 08/05/2018 – VenueNext Receives Investment from Intel Capital; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference; 27/04/2018 – As of Friday open, Intel was up 20 percent on the year and nearly 50 percent in the 12-month period; 29/03/2018 – INTEL, MOBILEYE ANNOUNCE RULING BY AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEALS; 02/05/2018 – Akitio Partnering with Intel on External Thunderbolt™ 3 Intel® Optane™ SSD 905P Storage Solution for macOS & Windows; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Al Retail Leader Rubikloud Collaborates with Intel to Revitalize the Shopping Experience

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 49.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380,000, down from 6,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 312,835 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL)

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32M for 14.72 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.65 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $74.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,325 shares to 15,266 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 9,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).