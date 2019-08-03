Carlisle Cos (CSL) Shareholder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Stake by $463,600; American Campus Communi (ACC) Shareholder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Lowered Holding by $1.78 Million as Share Price Declined

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in American Campus Communi (ACC) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 37,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 246,854 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75 million, down from 284,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in American Campus Communi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 899,940 shares traded or 34.17% up from the average. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 184,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.60M, down from 188,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $140.04. About 428,527 shares traded or 19.41% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 226,826 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 0.06% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 378,042 shares. Proshare Llc reported 42,496 shares. Shine Investment Advisory reported 262 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank accumulated 0% or 1,371 shares. Amica Retiree Tru invested 0.22% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). King Luther Capital stated it has 11,165 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Synovus Fin, a Georgia-based fund reported 944 shares. First Comml Bank Of Omaha reported 0.44% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 36,040 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Clean Yield Group Inc owns 97,590 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc has invested 0.06% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alamo Group Inc (NYSE:ALG) by 22,977 shares to 23,528 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Service Enterpri (NYSE:PEG) by 35,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $63.14 million for 25.44 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 50,100 shares to 229,500 shares, valued at $25.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 110,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP).

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32M for 15.09 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Assocs Lp invested in 0.05% or 2,622 shares. 14,377 are held by Paloma Mgmt. Alpha Windward Lc reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Jane Street Group Lc holds 0% or 4,184 shares. Heartland Advsr reported 2,147 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 3,462 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 13,795 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 22,134 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.01% or 3,096 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset Management accumulated 11,003 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0.02% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). 15,697 are held by Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.08% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Fincl Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 408,748 shares. Inverness Counsel Lc Ny stated it has 5.35% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).