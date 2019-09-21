Carlisle Cos (CSL) Shareholder Fmr Has Increased Position by $2.47 Million; As Associated Banc (ASB) Stock Value Declined, Oberweis Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $306,600

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Associated Banc (ASB) by 29.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 34,940 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $739,000, down from 49,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Associated Banc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.29. About 1.93M shares traded or 73.99% up from the average. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 21.06% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 19/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $210 MLN INCREASED $30 MLN; 01/05/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP TO BUY ANDERSON INSURANCE & INVESTMENT; 19/04/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp 1Q Net Income Available to Common Equity of $67M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB); 16/04/2018 – Associated Bank announces $2.4 billion Community Commitment Plan; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp To Acquire Anderson Insurance & Investment Agency, Inc; 20/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $27; 11/04/2018 – Associated Bank offers Milwaukee Brewers fans the “Home Crew Advantage”; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASB 1Q EPS 40C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 41C

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 17,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 563,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.18M, up from 546,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $145.23. About 729,317 shares traded or 81.75% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Int’l Ltd Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 10,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argenx Se Sponsored Adr by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold ASB shares while 88 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 115.91 million shares or 2.36% less from 118.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Numerixs Techs accumulated 4,877 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Incorporated owns 17,882 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 300,186 were reported by Invesco Limited. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) or 25,035 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 53,376 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership owns 53,502 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 15,909 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr invested in 0% or 22,105 shares. Quantbot LP invested in 0.01% or 6,777 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 60,000 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) or 174 shares. 199,550 were reported by Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Com. Oberweis Asset has invested 0.13% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

More notable recent Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ASB’s profit will be $76.42 million for 10.79 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Associated Banc-Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 2,000 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Co accumulated 1,596 shares. City reported 0% stake. Moreover, Pnc Services Grp Inc has 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Meeder Asset Incorporated owns 393 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 441,580 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company has 141 shares. Burney Communication holds 0.03% or 3,850 shares. 4,431 are owned by Dupont Capital. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 2,660 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt owns 86,800 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Chase Invest Counsel Corporation holds 22,015 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management has 25,740 shares. Mutual Of America stated it has 0.11% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Fmr Llc, which manages about $856.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 219,801 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $134.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 819,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.45M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).