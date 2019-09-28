Carlisle Cos. (CSL) Shareholder Fiduciary Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Jacobs & Co Increases Position in Tesla Motors (TSLA)

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Tesla Motors (TSLA) by 113.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 7,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 13,620 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04 million, up from 6,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Tesla Motors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $242.13. About 11.12 million shares traded or 51.50% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 11/04/2018 – Electrek.Co: Tesla is reportedly targeting Model Y production in November 2019, supply chain; 29/03/2018 – Loup Ventures’ Munster Says Tesla Will Miss 1Q Model 3 Number (Video); 15/05/2018 – TESLA IS SAID TO LOSE TWO LEADERS AT ENERGY UNIT; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 15/03/2018 – Tesla’s Make-Or-Break Moment Is Fast Approaching; 30/03/2018 – EIN Electric Cars: EXCLUSIVE: Autopilot part of Tesla crash investigation, I-Team rides in Model X to site; 03/04/2018 – CORPORATE LIQUIDITY STRESS HAS CLIMBED FROM RECORD LOW OF 2.5 PCT IN DECEMBER – MOODY’S; 15/03/2018 – Electrek: Tesla’s latest Autopilot update brings some significant improvements to Autosteer and more; 04/05/2018 – Tesla CEO Elon Musk Defends His Behavior On Post-earnings Conference Call — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – TESLA INC TSLA.O : MORGAN STANLEY SEES CO AS TRADING NEAR FAIR VALUE WITH A BALANCED RISK-REWARD

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos. Inc. (CSL) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 35,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $160.22M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 238,256 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Corp by 354,545 shares to 4.11M shares, valued at $604.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half Int’l. Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 334,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 847,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Donaldson Co. Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32 million for 15.41 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. Shares for $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29. On Thursday, May 2 the insider Musk Elon bought $25.00 million.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $619.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,845 shares to 40,541 shares, valued at $11.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,645 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Adr (NYSE:BABA).