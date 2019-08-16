Carlisle Cos. (CSL) Shareholder Fiduciary Management Has Cut Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; Crawford Investment Counsel Holds Position in United Parcel Service (UPS)

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos. Inc. (CSL) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 14,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.26M, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $136.81. About 475,685 shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 36,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 761,382 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.08M, up from 724,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $113.9. About 3.66 million shares traded or 8.50% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Pittsburgh Reassess Dist 2011-01, CA Rtg To ‘AA’; 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 94,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama reported 134,057 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.06% or 12,100 shares. Rice Hall James & Associates Limited Liability Company holds 23,873 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 107,067 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0% stake. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited has 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 9,525 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 18,497 shares. Moreover, Thomas White International Limited has 0.15% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 6,588 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 0.08% or 273,100 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 1.79 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl reported 9,922 shares stake. M&T Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 722,466 shares in its portfolio. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 6,480 shares.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 636,943 shares to 2.52 million shares, valued at $284.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 16,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32 million for 14.74 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 52,610 shares to 134,502 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation has 28.28 million shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Co has 59,539 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt owns 180 shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha reported 0.59% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Provise Grp Limited has invested 0.32% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mason Street Limited Com reported 99,292 shares. Ally Finance invested 0.64% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Canandaigua Bank & Trust Tru holds 13,172 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. First Bank & Trust has 11,109 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Excalibur Corporation holds 1.59% or 15,082 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,479 shares. Murphy Cap Management holds 40,756 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks holds 0.09% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 45,811 shares. Jlb Assocs Incorporated holds 13,205 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Corp stated it has 40,878 shares.

