Carlisle Cos (CSL) Shareholder Colonial Trust Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding; American Water Works Co (AWK) Stake Has Raised by Davis R M Inc

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 13,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 19,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $140.99. About 601,654 shares traded or 61.22% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 4,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 452,629 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.19 million, up from 448,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $124.22. About 965,252 shares traded or 4.67% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement to Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 20/04/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c Vs. 41.5c; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – AFFIRMS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.22 – $3.32; 30/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER IN PACT TO BUY EXETER TOWNSHIP WASTEWATER; 05/03/2018 New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Files General Rate Case Request with Public Service Commission; 03/05/2018 – American Water CEO Susan Story to Give Keynote Address at Auburn University Spring Commencement Ceremonies; 15/05/2018 – American Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 19/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers That Saving Water Saves Money During Fix a Leak Week

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.33M for 15.19 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Capital Corp owns 1.19% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 332,200 shares. Us Bancshares De holds 11,725 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0.18% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). 6,298 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Signaturefd Ltd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 141 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has 24,490 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Thomas White Intll Ltd has invested 0.15% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Asset Mgmt One Communications Limited has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). 300,345 were accumulated by Prudential Financial. Vanguard Gru has 5.90 million shares. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C stated it has 1.91% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Mason Street Advisors Limited Co invested in 30,459 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Whittier Tru accumulated 6 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 95,883 shares. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 74,368 shares.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21 million and $526.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 3,206 shares to 30,066 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 5,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

