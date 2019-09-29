Carlisle Cos (CSL) Shareholder California Public Employees Retirement System Trimmed Position; Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Cut Apple (AAPL) Holding by $763,572 as Valuation Rose

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,810 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71 million, down from 27,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – APPLE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2018 SAN JOSE JUNE 4-8; 19/03/2018 – Startup Affirm Creates Apple Pay Credit Card Without the Plastic; 16/04/2018 – Samsung to restart OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month, sources say; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE THOSE SEEKING UNFAIR TRADE ADVANTAGES, BUT “THE WORLD WILL NOT DO SOMETHING STUPID”; 10/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now globally powered with 100 percent clean energy; 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543; 29/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 26/04/2018 – Apple is no longer among the top 4 smartphone brands in China; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffet’s investment model; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Adds Apple, Cuts Aduro Bio: 13F

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 30,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 127,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.97 million, down from 158,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 238,256 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc accumulated 73,690 shares or 2.34% of the stock. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp invested in 21,328 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Fenimore Asset invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 2.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bahl And Gaynor has invested 0.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sigma Planning reported 2.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cornerstone Incorporated holds 0.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 16,630 shares. Lbmc Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.11% or 3,721 shares. Peavine Capital Ltd Com holds 0.58% or 6,996 shares. 141,522 are held by Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc. Confluence Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp reported 19,049 shares stake. 96,878 were reported by S&Co. Westwood Management Corp Il, Illinois-based fund reported 3,700 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is found in both value and growth funds – Live Trading News” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple in court over Irish tax bill – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple returns to bond market (update) – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple iPhone 11 seeing ‘decent’ demand – UBS – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mac Pro production staying in US – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Moreover, Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 1,828 shares. 1.76 million are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Thomas White Intl Ltd reported 6,588 shares. Moreover, Barrett Asset Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 5,147 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 32,839 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Private Com Na reported 3,784 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Prudential Inc has invested 0.12% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 393 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.02% or 10,055 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 20,153 shares. Fayez Sarofim And owns 0% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 1,545 shares. World Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 1,137 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Piedmont Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 9,079 shares.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 218,169 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $217.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 38,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carlisle Companies Inc 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carlisle: Double Bottom Reversal In Play? – Seeking Alpha” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Tucson.com and their article: “Carlisle Companies to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 23, 2019 – Arizona Daily Star” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS): What Can We Expect From This High Growth Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32M for 15.41 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.