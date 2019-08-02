Carlisle Cos (CSL) Share Value Rose While Colonial Trust Advisors Has Trimmed by $773,480 Its Holding; Edwards Lifescience (EW) Share Value Rose While Hl Financial Services Lifted Position by $1.11 Million

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifescience Corp (EW) by 153.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 5,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 9,570 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 3,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifescience Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $213.69. About 67,763 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 13,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 19,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 37,493 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 10,941 shares to 164,854 shares, valued at $8.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) by 8,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,723 shares, and cut its stake in Sector Spdr Tr Etf (XLK).

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32 million for 14.99 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $6.57 million activity. $2.50 million worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) was sold by Selbach Scott C on Tuesday, February 12. 3,610 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) shares with value of $438,615 were sold by ROBERTS DAVID A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P, Texas-based fund reported 971,276 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Company holds 5,581 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). 4,782 were accumulated by Private Tru Na. Amalgamated Bancorporation invested in 0.03% or 11,743 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Company holds 917,589 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Llc stated it has 95,883 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership reported 2,622 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Associates LP reported 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Signaturefd Ltd Company invested in 0% or 141 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership stated it has 3,462 shares. High Pointe Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.52% or 3,110 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Assoc has invested 0.06% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). 95,099 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21M and $526.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6,558 shares to 45,042 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafetf (IEFA) by 28,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Fincl Services Group (NYSE:PNC).