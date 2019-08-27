Carlisle Cos (CSL) Holder Southeast Asset Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $646,478; Marco Investment Management Position in Suntrust Bks (STI) Has Cut by $466,100 as Valuation Rose

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 23.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 7,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 26,183 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 34,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 2.14M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – NET CHARGE-OFFS FOR CURRENT QUARTER WERE $79 MLN, DOWN $33 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Shake Shack at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Suntrust Banks Inc $Benchmark 7Y +110a (+/- 2); 03/05/2018 – NXPI Defended at SunTrust, United First After Reaching 2016 Low; 29/05/2018 – Akamai at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 27/03/2018 – SiteOne Landscape Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 10/04/2018 – Nomad Foods at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/04/2018 – Earthstone Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net $643M

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 57.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 5,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 3,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 9,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 312,835 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $373.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 16,260 shares to 326,343 shares, valued at $65.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 19,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Cap Limited Liability reported 36,663 shares. Eagle Asset holds 0.06% or 93,959 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate accumulated 0% or 11,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Prudential Fincl Inc reported 0.06% stake. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 5.90 million shares. Pzena Investment Ltd Liability Co holds 0.32% or 482,521 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 20,060 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 107,067 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Saturna Capital Corporation holds 1.19% or 332,200 shares. 408,748 are owned by Natl Bank Of America De. Moreover, Gam Hldgs Ag has 0.07% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). James Inv Inc reported 5,460 shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 0.01% or 1,054 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32M for 14.72 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.39 million for 10.59 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

