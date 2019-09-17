Carlisle Cos (CSL) Holder Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Trimmed Position; As Netflix (NFLX) Valuation Declined, Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Increased Position by $367,000

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 3,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 130,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.31M, down from 134,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $144.41. About 113,735 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $588,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $294.87. About 1.61 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – Netflix Forms Storytelling Partnership With Barack and Michelle Obama; 18/04/2018 – Netflix Considered Buying Mark Cuban’s Theater Chain: Report — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Upcoming Netflix Horror Film Adds Big Names To Cast; 27/04/2018 – The Rain, Netflix – a post-apocalyptic Scandi horror; 16/04/2018 – Investors May Be Watching These Netflix-Heavy Funds: ETF Watch; 27/04/2018 – Long seen as one of the last frontiers of consumer cloud services, companies have been attempting to go the way of Netflix and Spotify by bringing video games to the cloud; 10/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Noted former Chicago police detective not amused by Netflix comedian’s parody; 10/04/2018 – Pure Earth Partners With Narcos Star Taliana Vargas and Over 30 Designers on Jewelry Collection To Fight Pollution; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $21.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 57,019 shares to 116,667 shares, valued at $12.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 61,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32M for 15.56 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Markets has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.05% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 62,396 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated accumulated 280 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 38,726 shares stake. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.06% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Bokf Na stated it has 2,711 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd holds 73,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Company owns 10,955 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset Mngmt has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Principal Finance Group has invested 0.03% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Raymond James Fin Services Advisors Inc invested in 0% or 3,783 shares. 7,325 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 225 shares. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 1,514 shares. D E Shaw And invested in 60,604 shares.

More recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Tucson.com which released: “Carlisle Companies Appoints Mark C. Smith Vice President of Supply Chain – Arizona Daily Star” on September 16, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Here’s Why I Think Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Carlisle Construction Materials Changes Name of Its Polyurethane Tire Flatproofing Division – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviance Capital Prns has 3.13% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 30,902 shares. National Asset Mngmt owns 7,984 shares. Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,645 shares. 58,472 are held by Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Com. Ancora Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 0.45% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Motley Fool Asset Ltd reported 7,285 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr has 61 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Gru Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 685,790 shares. 5,000 are held by Cohen Klingenstein Limited Com. California-based Capital Intll Investors has invested 0.69% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 11,147 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 835 shares. 1,023 were accumulated by Cobblestone Advsr Lc Ny.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Netflix takes ‘Seinfeld’ global streaming rights – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock Ahead of Q1 2019 Earnings Tuesday? – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix is Now Oversold (NFLX) – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix (NFLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is FAANG Losing Its Allure? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.