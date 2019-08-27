Carlisle Cos. (CSL) Holder Inverness Counsel Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.75 Million as Stock Price Rose; Cibc Asset Management Increased Holding in Total S A (TOT) by $5.54 Million as Shares Declined

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 212.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 100,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 148,153 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.24 million, up from 47,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 681,739 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 23/05/2018 – Total, Borealis and NOVA Chemicals Close Their Joint Venture in Petrochemicals; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO POUYANNE SPEAKS IN SAINT-PETERSBURG; 18/03/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: Total to apply for waiver if US withdraws from Iran deal; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS MARATHON LIBYA DEAL WAS CLOSED ON MARCH 31; 18/04/2018 – Total: Aggregate Acquisition Price Is Around EUR1.4B; 23/05/2018 – Total: Bayport Polymers LLC Is 50% Owned by Total and 50% Owned by Novealis Holdings LLC; 28/05/2018 – TOTAL STARTS ZINIA 2 DEVELOPMENT IN ANGOLA’S OFFSHORE BLOCK 17; 04/04/2018 – MAURITANIA:TOTAL TO DRILL 2 EXPLORATION WELLS IN COUNTRY BY ’19; 18/04/2018 – Total in Agreement to Buy 74.3% of Direct Energie; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS GLOBAL SOLAR MARKET WILL DECLINE ON TARIFFS

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos. (CSL) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 14,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 801,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.23 million, down from 815,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $136.59. About 91,110 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Total, Qatar to partner offshore Guyana – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Total S.A. UK Regulatory Announcement: Total Inaugurates Its Thousandth Solar-Powered Service Station – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TOTAL S.A. (TOT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ken Fisher Curbs Total, ING Groep Stakes – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Papua New Guinea to renegotiate terms of Papua LNG gas deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 5,338 shares to 40,501 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,871 shares, and cut its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carlisle declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s (NYSE:CSL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3,338 shares to 26,019 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 38,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 713,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.33M for 14.72 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.